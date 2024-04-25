How to color block like pro

Color blocking

Fashion trends come and go. Sometimes we don’t even get to catch up on them until they are about to die out. One trend that transitions from season to season and year to year is color blocking.

This trend gets better with time; you can play with it, and add your personal touch to it. Color blocking is taking colors that are opposites on the color wheel and pairing them together to make an interesting color combination.



However, these days a lot of people aren’t following a set rule for color blocking, they are just pairing colors that are pleasing to the eyes.







Tips to Consider



- Pair colors you already like.

- Do neutral and minimalistic accessories.



- Go thrifting if you decide to try the trend. You don’t want to spend money on a trend you may not like.



- You have to be confident. Don’t be afraid to show off your style, imagination, and mood.







Now let’s get into some ways to try the color-blocking trend.

1. Be simple; try one solid color and block it by adding accessories be it a bag, belt, earrings, or shoes. This is the easiest way to get into this trend as you don’t need to do much.







2. Try complimentary colors! Opposite colors on the color wheel pair well together and doing this lets people know that you have an idea of what you are doing and you’re not just pairing random colors.







3. How about a monochromatic look? This can be done by picking a color and then adding shades and tones of the same color. You can do this with other pieces of clothes or with accessories like your shoes or bag.





4. Go BOLD! Pair a saturated/bright color with another saturated/bright color. This one is risky and not for weak but it’s worth a try. Color block like this and you are showing that you are full of personality and aren't afraid to show it.







5. Finally, take it easy! Find a piece that is already color-blocked and add another piece that is one of the colors from the main piece. This way you are pulling on the colors from the main piece, and you don’t have to think too hard about styling the look.









It is easy to get caught up in the different trends that come around, but if color blocking is one you want to try then give it a shot. You may never know; you might like it.