Howard University revokes Diddy’s honourary degree, will return $1m donation after release of Cassie assault video

Diddy

Source: Complex News

Howard University's Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to revoke Diddy's honorary Doctor of Humanities degree, citing his behavior captured in a 2016 video where he assaulted Cassie.

The board also decided to return his $1 million donation, cancel his pledge for another million, and remove his name from all documents listing honorary degree recipients.



Diddy released an apology video for his actions in 2016. Celebrities like John Legend, 50 Cent, and Ray J have condemned him.

In November, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy for rape and abuse, settled later, and in March 2024, his homes were raided amidst multiple lawsuits alleging similar offenses.



