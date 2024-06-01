I am just chopping life – King Promise on marriage

King Promise

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian Afrobeat star, King Promise, confirmed in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat that he's not planning to marry soon.

Focused on enjoying life and advancing his career, he stated he hasn't reached that stage yet.



Known for hits like "CCTV" and "Sisa," he remains a significant figure in Afrobeats.



Recently releasing "Favourite Story" with Sarkodie & Olivetheboy, he's gearing up for his album, "True To Self."

Promising fans more captivating music, he hinted at upcoming releases and a European tour.



King Promise's silky voice continues to resonate globally, solidifying his status as a household name in the music industry.



Read full article