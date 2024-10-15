I am more powerful than Okomfo Anokye – Prophet Azuka

Menu ›
Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix
Prophet Azuka has sparked outrage by claiming he is more powerful than Okomfo Anokye, a revered Ashanti priest, in a recent interview. He promised to perform greater feats than those attributed to Anokye, insisting only the "sensible" will understand his statements, further fueling controversy around his character.
