I am more powerful than Okomfo Anokye – Prophet Azuka

Ask Delay About Pregnancy Bazuecause Shes A Childless Woman Not Me Who Has Three Known Kids.png Prophet Azuka

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Prophet Azuka has sparked outrage by claiming he is more powerful than Okomfo Anokye, a revered Ashanti priest, in a recent interview. He promised to perform greater feats than those attributed to Anokye, insisting only the "sensible" will understand his statements, further fueling controversy around his character.



