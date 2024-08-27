“I am not an ex-convict but an ex-man – Freed Bobrisky clears the air

Bobrisky

Source: Mynewsgh

Bobrisky, born Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, clarified his gender identity post-incarceration, stating he is an "ex-man" but not an "ex-convict."

Bobrisky, born Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, clarified his gender identity post-incarceration, stating he is an "ex-man" but not an "ex-convict." After serving six months for currency abuse, he described his prison stint as a much-needed vacation and rejected the label of ex-convict, viewing it as an embarrassment.





Read full article