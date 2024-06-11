I asked Patapaa for divorce, we’ve not spoken for 2 years – Liha Miller breaks silence on marriage

Patapaa with Liha Miller

Source: 3news

Liha Miller, estranged wife of Ghanaian musician Patapaa, revealed their marriage failed due to irreconcilable differences.

They haven't communicated for over two years, and she's in talks with his parents for divorce.



In a viral video, she clarified they married in 2021 but separated soon after.



Recently, a man claimed her as his wife in a bedroom video, contradicting her marriage to Patapaa.

The video stirred social media sensation.



Patapaa married Liha in 2021, but their relationship soured shortly after the wedding.



Miller is currently in Ghana visiting a new friend, actor Atemuda, after the failed marriage.



