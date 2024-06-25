I brought Larusso to the limelight with ‘Killy Killy’ song – Martison Ampadu (Kulubayu)

Kulubayu

Music producer Martison Ampadu, known as Kulubayu, discussed his split with artist Larusso on 3FM's Drive with Giovani Caleb.

Martison, creator of Larusso's hit "Killy Killy," revealed he was sidelined by Larusso and his manager after the song's success, despite producing for them for six years.



He claimed they began seeking other producers and balked at his increased fees, despite his pivotal role in their music.

Martison cited dissatisfaction with payment and professional respect as reasons for ending their collaboration, noting that his demand for fair compensation led to their eventual separation.



