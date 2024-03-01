I cannot sing songs that are written by other people - KK Fosu

KK Fosu

Renowned hiplife artiste Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu, has made it clear that he cannot perform songs that are not penned by him.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, he emphasized his preference for crafting his own lyrics, even if presented with pre-written material.



"I can't sing a song that somebody has written for me, I don’t know how to do that. Even when you write it, I must change it to my progression. I will make sure I arrange your song for you if your song is not good," KK Fosu affirmed during the interview.



Responding to allegations that Paa Kwesi Dobble authored the lyrics for his song "Oga" during his feud with Samini (formerly known as Batman), KK Fosu vehemently denied the claims. He clarified that the song was not intended as a direct response to Samini.

"So when you grant an interview, and you tell me you wrote Oga, can you write my song for me? Double paa kewsi can you stand before me?" he challenged.



Furthermore, KK Fosu asserted his pioneering role in introducing fan army culture within the music industry. He highlighted his contributions by mentioning the inception of D camp and emphasized the importance of supporting emerging talents like Kelvyn Boy and Kwame Eugene to ensure their longevity in the industry.



Reflecting on his past experiences, KK Fosu expressed regret over the dissolution of 'The Trinity', a music group he was part of alongside artists like Samini and Kokoveli. He credited media mogul Bola Ray for assembling the collective, hinting that more efforts could have been undertaken to prevent its collapse.