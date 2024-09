Ohemaa Mercy

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian Gospel Artiste, Ohemaa Mercy has clarified events that led to the arrest of Kwaku Osei Krankye Aseidu (KOKA).

A statement from her outfit said Kwaku Osei Krankye Aseidu (KOKA) threatened her life, and to be secured, her lawyers reported the issue to the police.

The statement denied the involvement of Joy News’ Becky and apologized to her for being unfairly drawn into the situation.



