I charge over GHS 100K for shows and fly business class when travelling abroad – Fameye Reveals

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian artist Fameye has shared insights about his success and wealth in a recent interview with ZionFelix.

Reflecting on his journey, the "Very Soon" singer expressed gratitude and revealed that he now charges GHS 100,000 per show.

Despite the high fees, he remains booked for events both within and outside Ghana, including smaller towns.

Fameye also mentioned that he sometimes adjusts his rates based on personal relationships.

Confirming his wealth, he added that he travels abroad for videos and photos, often flying business class as part of his work requirements.



Source: www.zionfelix.net