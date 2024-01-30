I charged 100k for my performances - Agbeshie reveals

Agbeshie

Agbeshie, the Ghanaian musician renowned for his hit track "Get Down," has disclosed that he commands no less than GHC100,000 for his appearances on stage performances.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Agbeshie clarified that this fee is applicable to paid events, with room for negotiation depending on the nature of the occasion. Despite his standard charges, the artist expressed a willingness to perform at certain events without charge if the situation warrants.



Providing insights into his financial allocations, Agbeshie outlined that event-related expenses include GHC2000 for clothing, GHC1000 for fuel, and additional funds for food and related costs.

He further revealed his approach to managing earnings, indicating that he invests 60 percent back into his brand, while the remaining 40 percent is distributed among his team members and other commitments.



Discussing his investment in music videos, Agbeshie disclosed spending $4500 on his latest video, titled "Duna."