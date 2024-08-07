Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

I’d be a virgin if I wasn’t a musician – Ed Sheraan

Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

British singer Ed Sheeran revealed in an Instagram video that being a musician influenced his sexual life, stating he would likely have remained a virgin if not for his music career.

British singer Ed Sheeran revealed in an Instagram video that being a musician influenced his sexual life, stating he would likely have remained a virgin if not for his music career. He discussed his past relationships, including those with Nina Nesbitt, Athina Andrelos, and his current wife, Cherry Seaborn.



Read full article

Source: Ameyaw Debrah