I’d be a virgin if I wasn’t a musician – Ed Sheraan

Ed Sheeran

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

British singer Ed Sheeran revealed in an Instagram video that being a musician influenced his sexual life, stating he would likely have remained a virgin if not for his music career.

British singer Ed Sheeran revealed in an Instagram video that being a musician influenced his sexual life, stating he would likely have remained a virgin if not for his music career. He discussed his past relationships, including those with Nina Nesbitt, Athina Andrelos, and his current wife, Cherry Seaborn.





Read full article