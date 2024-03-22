I didn't know I will get here - Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, recently shared insights into his remarkable journey and achievements as an artist, emphasizing the significance of collaboration and authenticity.

In an interview with American YouTuber, Jazzy, Black Sherif recounted his path to success, acknowledging the challenges he encountered and the lessons learned through perseverance.



“Collaborating and staying true to ourselves and our feelings... If you are true to your team, you will see growth every day, there’s always a light somewhere. Just try to see growth. Do something," Black Sherif said.



He humbly acknowledged his unforeseen rise in the music industry, stating, “Look at me. I tried. I didn’t know I would be here in 2023. I tried something. I could be at home, blaming whoever or whatever for being stagnant. But we tried, and it’s our time. So even if you don’t see growth, just keep trying.”



Beyond his personal journey, Black Sherif expressed his love for Ghana and his aspiration for global unity founded on compassion. He commended the inherent goodwill and communal support within Ghanaian culture, expressing a hope for such positivity to resonate worldwide.

“If somebody falls right now in Ghana, everybody would go and check up on the person. And I feel like there’s positive energy radiating in Ghana. I think I would love to see that around the world because it’s a universal feeling. And I hope that everyone in the world can connect to that feeling,” he remarked.



Black Sherif's meteoric rise to fame commenced with his breakout hit 'Second Sermon' and his debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was'. His distinctive sound has garnered international acclaim, earning him accolades such as the Best International Flow award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.



Beyond the studio, Black Sherif continues to captivate audiences at major festivals and sold-out concerts, solidifying his status as a rising global phenomenon.