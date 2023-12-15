I didn’t perform well in my BECE because of 'broken heart' - Sam George

MP for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George, has opened up about his love life when he was young and how it impacted his education.

According to him, during his days in Junior High School (JHS), he suffered a broken heart when the lady he was dating at the time decided to end their relationship, which did not sit well with him.



He noted that it occurred at a time when he was about to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and due to the broken heart trauma, he did not have the right frame of mind to prepare adequately.



Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday, December 14, 2023, Sam George disclosed that he could not excel in his BECE as a result of the broken heart he had suffered.



This is how the conversation panned out between Sam George and show host Bola Ray.



Bola Ray: Have you ever suffered a broken heart before?



Sam George: Yes

Bola Ray: Really? How did it happen and when was that?



Sam George: It was at my young age



Bola Ray: How did you take that?



Sam George: It affected my performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Although I passed, the way I was supposed to excel didn't happen that way.



Watch the video below





My heart was broken at a young age. The situation affected my BECE performance.



Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George #MorningStarr w/ @TheRealBolaRay pic.twitter.com/QhEfKbyY2J — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) December 14, 2023

SB/OGB