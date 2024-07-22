I don’t know John Claude – KK Fosu

John Claude

Source: Mynewsgh

Highlife artist KK Fosu has denied knowing the late publicist John Claude, who died in an accident involving Fosu and Bless. Despite the accident and subsequent criticism for not attending the funeral, Fosu claims ignorance of the publicist and has criticized Elorm Bennie for his negative comments and lack of support.





