I don’t own Peace FM, nor do I have shares in the company - Kwame Sefa Kayi

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Veteran broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi has refuted claims suggesting his ownership of shares in the Despite Media Group, reiterating his position as an employee of the company, particularly in light of his extensive tenure as the host of Peace FM's morning flagship program, 'Kokorokoo'.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Sefa Kayi emphasized his significant influence within the organization, both on and off the airwaves.



However, he firmly denied any ownership stake in the company, stating, “But no, I don't own it. No, I don't have any shares. I also look forward to my salary at the end of the month. I'm sure you don't believe it, but it's the truth.”



Attributing the circulation of such rumors to Ghana's culture of gossip without verification, Sefa Kayi expressed his frustration with baseless speculations.

“We like to gossip. We like to say things we have absolutely no idea about and pass them off as truth. And we'll swear that we were there or we heard or we know,” he remarked during the interview.



Despite being hailed by colleagues with comparisons to football star Lionel Messi, symbolizing his experience and dedication to the station, Sefa Kayi maintained his stance, vehemently denying any ownership claims.