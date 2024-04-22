I face challenges promoting my music - Nana Acheampong

Nana Acheampong

Highlife icon Nana Acheampong admits struggling to promote his recent songs due to management changes, indicating a desire to stay active in the music scene.

Despite his enduring passion for music, Acheampong cites difficulties in adapting to new promotional strategies, hindering his songs' relevance and reach.



In an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM's Saturday Entertainment 360, the veteran musician expressed frustration over promotional limitations affecting his recent releases.



Acheampong highlighted the impact of management changes on his ability to keep pace with evolving industry standards.

Acheampong remains optimistic about his musical journey and has hinted at an upcoming collaboration with his daughter Gyakie, a rising star in her own right.



He commended Gyakie's talent, attributing her success to innate abilities nurtured since childhood.



As Acheampong navigates industry challenges, he looks forward to future projects, including potential collaborations that could invigorate his musical legacy.