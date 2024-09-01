Entertainment

‘I find it very hard to walk in public, but I feel better today’ – Drogba shares divine healing at a Miracle Night service

YOLO Drogba 696x507 John Peasah, known as ‘Drogba’

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known as ‘Drogba’ from the YOLO series, shared a miraculous healing experience at the Christ Embassy’s Airport City crusade in Accra.

After five months battling Stiff Person Syndrome and other severe health issues, Drogba testified of significant improvement following the ‘Miracle Night’ crusade on August 30.

Previously, he struggled with mobility in public and had to wear a mask to avoid crowds.

His sister confirmed that this was the first time in four years Drogba was able to walk freely in a crowd.

His healing was celebrated by the congregation, marking a hopeful turn in his challenging health journey.



