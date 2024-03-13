I give from my heart - Wendy Shay on her recent donations

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, widely known as Wendy Shay, has addressed the controversy surrounding her decision to donate GH₵10,000 to K.K Kabobo on camera, asserting that her intention was not to seek attention but to highlight the urgent need for assistance.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Shay explained that while she frequently engages in charitable acts privately, this public gesture was aimed at raising awareness about K.K Kabobo’s situation and rallying support for his treatment for liver disease.



Despite facing criticism, Wendy Shay remained resolute in her commitment to philanthropy, urging others to lend a helping hand to K.K Kabobo, whose family disclosed his battle with liver disease in February.

“I do a lot of donations off-camera and give back to society. This particular gesture was different because I was actually calling people to come to his aid. I wanted to show people the actual situation so they would come forth with help,” the musician clarified.



Notably, other prominent figures such as Former President John Mahama, Vice President Samira Bawumia’s wife, and The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) have also contributed funds to support the musician in his time of need.