Kweku Flick

Source: Mynewsgh

Kweku Flick, also known as Andy Osei Sarfo, a Hiplife artist from Kumasi, has shared his promotion strategies for his new song 'Y3 Koom'.

Despite his fame, he's personally engaging by visiting people's homes for promotional videos.

He emphasizes the importance of actively promoting his music on TikTok and other platforms to connect with his audience and earn performance opportunities and income.



