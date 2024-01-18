I had numbness and malaria during my cook-a-thon – Chef Faila discloses

Chef Faila after the cook-a-thon

After cooking for ten days nonstop, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has spoken about one of her difficult moments.

The woman, who cooked for 227 hours and some minutes, divulged in a TV3 interview that there was a time she felt sick.



Faila disclosed she had numbness and malaria.



Talking about her commitment to breaking the Guinness World Record’s longest cooking marathon by an individual, Chef Faila said she did it wholeheartedly without her team members forcing her to keep going.



The Ghanaian chef stated that she would have been proud if she died in the kitchen while cooking.



Faila stressed that she was willing to die for the people who believed in her.

Another thing that kept her cooking was to make history and change the story of her family and the North, where she comes from.



She appreciated the support given to her during the period.



Watch the video below:



