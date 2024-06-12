Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Entertainment
0

I had planned to gift a student a car – Shatta Wale on cancellation of Legon show

Shatta Wale Pink.jpeg Shatta Wale

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Award-winning Dancehall artist Shatta Wale expressed disappointment over the cancellation of his performance at the University of Ghana, Legon, alleging industry bias.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live