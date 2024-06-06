I have released three songs under VRMG record label after winning Mentor XII – Byno Ayoni

Byno Ayoni

Byno Ayoni, winner of Mentor Season XII, announced his signing to Edem’s Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG).

Since joining VRMG, he has released three songs and has more projects underway.



Byno discussed his upcoming singles and collaborations in an interview, revealing titles like 'Adey like' and 'Million Times'.



VRMG recently dropped a four-song EP titled 'Activado', featuring Byno and other artists from the label.

This collaboration with Audiomack Africa aims to showcase VRMG's talent.



Byno's journey from winning Mentor XII to joining VRMG highlights his growing success in the music industry.



