I kept my marriage private to protect my wife - Foster Romanus

Foster Romanus

Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus has revealed that he intentionally kept his marriage away from the public eye to shield his wife from potential disrespect and undue scrutiny.

In an interview with actor and filmmaker Eddie Nartey, Romanus emphasized that public figures often endure judgment and invasive inquiries into their personal lives. He expressed his desire to protect his wife from such negative attention by opting for a private ceremony.



"Because of the attention that it comes with, and then I’ve seen a couple of weddings where people tend to disrespect your choice. The person you think is best for you then that person thinks what is wrong with you? Why this choice? I didn’t want my wife to go through that," Romanus explained.

His decision to keep their marriage low-key was driven by a desire to safeguard his wife's well-being and maintain the intimacy of their relationship away from the prying eyes of the public.