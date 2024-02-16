I listen and assess myself from my old songs - Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx has revealed that he dedicates time to listen to his older songs for self-assessment and improvement.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Kurl Songx emphasised the importance of reflecting on his previous works. "For me, I like to listen to them and also make corrections when it comes to what I am doing," he stated, highlighting how revisiting his old songs provides him with a perspective on his artistic evolution.



"As humans, we grow, so songs that I made some time back, maybe if I am approaching it today, I will approach it differently," Kurl Songx elaborated, emphasising the dynamic nature of his creative process.



While acknowledging the influence of current trends in music promotion, Kurl Songx asserted his commitment to artistic authenticity. "I choose to be different, and that's because it's like everyone is going in this direction," he remarked, underscoring his unique approach to music.

Confident in his craft, Kurl Songx expressed optimism about his musical journey. "I know it will take time, but because I am doing good music, and I am not following trends, I know one day, they (the people) will get to understand me," he affirmed, highlighting his belief in the enduring power of quality music.



Offering advice to fellow artists, Kurl Songx emphasised the virtue of patience in pursuing one's aspirations. "Not every success is a scam and that's what I believe in," he concluded, encouraging perseverance and integrity in the pursuit of artistic goals.