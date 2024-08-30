Entertainment

I’ll arrest Wontumi immediately NDC is declared winner of election 2024 – Mustapha Gbande

Mustapha Gbande.png Mustapha Gbande

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, has warned that he will lead a police team to arrest Bernard Antwo Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, after the December 7 elections. Gbande claims Boasiako's illegal mining activities justify the arrest.



