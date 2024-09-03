Entertainment

I’ll endorse a political party only if the money is good- Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei 10 13 At 8.jpeg Bisa Kdei

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian Highlife artist Bisa Kdei stated in a September 2, 2024 interview that he would create a song for a political party only if the financial offer is substantial. He emphasized that financial benefits often drive such decisions rather than political beliefs and advised fans to view these endorsements as part of the performance.



