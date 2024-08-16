Entertainment

I’ll only take my ring off when I’m dead – Mercy Asiedu

Mercy Asiedu7 Mercy Aseidu and her husband

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Award-winning actress Mercy Asiedu has committed to staying in her marriage for life, stating she will only remove her wedding ring upon death, with her husband being the only person who could make her leave.

Award-winning actress Mercy Asiedu has committed to staying in her marriage for life, stating she will only remove her wedding ring upon death, with her husband being the only person who could make her leave. She credits patience for the strength of her seven-year marriage.



Source: Mynewsgh