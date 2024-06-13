‘I’ll return to stage even if I’ve to crawl’ – Celine Dion

Celine Dion

Celine Dion, despite battling Stiff Person Syndrome since 2008, vows to return to performing, willing to crawl if necessary.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb, she expressed determination to overcome her condition's challenges, including muscle stiffness and spasms triggered by stress.



Dion, known for hits like "My Heart Will Go On," disclosed her diagnosis in 2022 after suffering in secrecy for 17 years.

She plans to resume live shows despite past cancellations due to her health.



Dion's documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," releases June 25, underscoring her resilience and passion for singing, which she describes as integral to her identity.



