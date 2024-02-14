I lost my relationship to comedy - Jacinta

Jacinta

Comedian Jacinta has shared her experience regarding relationships, shedding light on the struggles creatives, particularly women, face in the industry.

Reflecting on a past relationship, Jacinta revealed that she parted ways with a man because he disapproved of her comedy career.



She expressed her desire for a partner who understands and supports her profession, emphasising the importance of mutual understanding in a relationship.

"I pray to God every day to give me somebody who will understand that this is my job... If I understand you, you too need to understand me," she said During an interview Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z.



"I've been in a situation where I've had to let a relationship go because he told me 'this your comedy', I don’t want to say the rest of the things he said," she added.