I lost my reputation due to controversies - Adu Sarfowah

Adu Sarfowah

Ghanaian actress and media personality Regina Adu Sarfowah recently opened up about the dire consequences she faced due to her involvement in controversies, leading to the downfall of her hard-earned achievements.

Admitting to the fallout from industry disputes, Sarfowah disclosed losing numerous lucrative deals, with her reputation plummeting to the point where nobody, especially key business figures, wanted any affiliation with her.



However, fueled by determination to reclaim her standing, Sarfowah embarked on a daring endeavor – aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest speech ever delivered by an individual.



In an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's Day Show, Sarfowah revealed her motive for undertaking this audacious feat, expressing a desire to redefine her identity and shed the negative associations of her past controversies.

Reflecting on her early fame and accomplishments in 2015, including winning the Best New Actress in Entertainment in Nigeria and securing multiple ambassadorial deals, Sarfowah acknowledged veering off course into controversy, resulting in the loss of everything she had built.



Acknowledging the adverse effects of being embroiled in controversy, Sarfowah admitted finding solace in trending weekly but ultimately recognizing the toll it took on her career and reputation.



By taking on the challenge of the longest speaking marathon, Sarfowah believes she has successfully reshaped her public image and reclaimed her status, marking a significant step in her journey of redemption and reinvention.