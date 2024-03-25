I'm a husband now - Kwesi Arthur reveals

Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has recently disclosed that he entered matrimony several months ago.

In an interview with Hitz FM's Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he expressed his desire to maintain privacy regarding his relationship, stating, "I'm a husband now. Yeah... For a couple of months now. I would like to keep that private. People don't like good things and that is for me to enjoy, so I love keeping it that private."

The 'Grind Day' rapper, who has been residing in the United States of America (USA), revealed that he is no longer bound by contract with his former record label, Ground Up, but assured fans that he has not bid farewell to the music scene.