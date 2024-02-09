I'm always for the truth not trends - Brother Sammy

Brother Sammy

Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy has refuted claims of being a controversial figure, asserting that he solely speaks the truth. Despite his reputation for stirring controversies with his song lyrics and comments, Brother Sammy maintains that he is not a contentious individual.

In an interview with Mauvie the Motivator on Joy Prime’s Fresh Juice, Brother Sammy addressed perceptions of his controversial nature, emphasizing his commitment to honesty. He expressed frustration over Ghanaians' reluctance to accept the truth, noting that truthful statements often label him as controversial.



"When you say the truth, people will know you as controversial or something, but the truth is always the truth," he stated firmly. Brother Sammy attributed the misunderstanding to a cultural aversion to truth among black men, asserting that his intentions are solely to speak truthfully, regardless of trends or public perception.



Responding to rumors regarding his personal life, particularly allegations of womanizing behavior, Brother Sammy invoked the lyrics of his 2018 song, "Nipa Fuu Na Odi Nsem Fuu" (It’s a foolish person that speaks foolishness). Singing excerpts from the track, he emphasized the folly of baseless accusations and reiterated his stance on truthfulness.

"I’m not controversial. You know black men don’t like truth so when you say the truth, they always take it to be a trend. I don’t like trends but the truth will always trend, the truth will always defeat the lies so when you say the truth it will always trend because they don’t want the truth," Brother Sammy asserted.



In affirming his position, Brother Sammy underlined the enduring nature of truth, emphasizing that his music and words serve as a testament to his commitment to authenticity and honesty.