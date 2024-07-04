I'm disappointed in Ghanaians over my accident case – Lil Win

Lil Win

Source: StarrFm

Actor Lil Win expressed deep disappointment with how Ghanaians reacted to his recent car accident.

In an emotional interview, he criticized the media for portraying the incident as deliberate, emphasizing it was due to a car malfunction and road conditions.



Lil Win clarified he had no intention of harm and was himself seriously injured, nearly losing his life afterward.

He lamented the lack of sympathy from the public, attributing it to what he called Ghana's 'pull him down syndrome'.



Despite his status as a public figure and victim, he felt unfairly judged and misrepresented in the media.



