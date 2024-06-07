I’m going to win more songwriter of the year awards – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Source: 3news

Reggae Dancehall star Stonebwoy, after clinching his second Artist of the Year (AOTY) award at the 25th TGMA, expressed confidence in winning more Songwriter of the Year accolades.

He assured fans of his songwriting prowess, citing his recent hit 'Manodzi' as proof.



In an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3, he reiterated his belief in his songwriting abilities and anticipated more recognition.

Reflecting on his previous AOTY wins in 2015 and 2019 (unannounced), he noted a five-year interval between victories, suggesting a pattern.



Stonebwoy received 13 nominations and bagged six awards, including Songwriter of the Year and Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year.



