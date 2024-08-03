Entertainment

I’m in pain, please don’t forget your promise for my treatment abroad – Drogba tells Bawumia

Drogba And Bawumia 696x375 In an Instagram post, he expressed gratitude for the visit

Sat, 3 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known as Drogba from the YOLO TV series, has reminded Vice-President Dr. Bawumia of a promise made in March 2024 to support his treatment abroad.

Drogba, diagnosed with demyelination—a condition affecting nerve protection—received a visit and sympathy from Dr. Bawumia.

Six months later, Drogba, suffering from severe pain, urged the Vice-President to fulfill his promise of overseas treatment.

In an Instagram post, he expressed gratitude for the visit but emphasized the urgency of his situation.

Source: 3news