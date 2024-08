King Paluta

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

King Paluta, the TGMA New Artist of the Year, emphasized his focus on creating music driven by fan support rather than competition. In a Kwadwo Sheldon interview, he revealed his debut album, set for release this year, will blend rap and singing, with a greater emphasis on singing.





