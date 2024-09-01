I’m single and searching – Auntie Bee

Auntie Bee

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actress Auntie Bee, born Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, revealed she is single and looking for a soulmate during an interview on Kingdom FM. She mentioned her past six-year relationship with late fiancé Bob Santo and clarified that while she's open to marriage, she's not desperate for a partner.





