I’m still a virgin at 28 – Kweku Darlington

Image 188 Edited.png Kweku Darlington

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Kweku Darlington, a 28-year-old Ghanaian singer, revealed he is still a virgin and lacks experience in intimate relationships. Discussing his new song "Grateful To Your Ex" on Property FM, he explained that the song reflects broader societal experiences rather than his personal story, emphasizing artists often draw inspiration from others' lives.



Source: Mynewsgh