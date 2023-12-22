I’m still struggling to recover from my mother’s death – AK Songstress opens up

Ghanaian singer, AK Songstress

Akosua Kwakye, popularly known as AK Songstress has disclosed how the death of her mother has affected her.

She revealed to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM that she has still not fully recovered from the demise of her dear mother.



During an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the singer stated that this is the first time she has lost a very close loved one.

She remarked “The death of my mother has really affected me and this is the first time that someone who is so close to me has passed away to eternity. It is a big blow to me because it’s my first time and I’ll say that it has really humbled me and still I have not recovered fully,” she sorrowfully said.



“I’m still struggling to get over it which is very difficult and so I have not fully recovered from the sudden demise of my mother who has been very supportive,” he added.