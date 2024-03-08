I'm struggling with smoking addiction - Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel

Nigerian music sensation, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel, has bravely opened up about his ongoing battle with smoking addiction, revealing the arduous struggle he faces in trying to break free from its grip.

The revelation follows an earlier Instagram post by the singer, wherein he expressed his desire to quit smoking following the birth of his twins in 2022.



In a recent interaction with his followers on X platform, the Buga crooner shed light on his ongoing struggle with addiction when a concerned fan inquired, "Can you stop smoking Vado?"



Responding with candor, Kizz Daniel admitted, "Not that easy my bro. I'm trying…"

The conversation delved further as another fan raised concerns about the singer's relationship with alcohol, questioning his ability to abstain from drinking.



In a revealing response, Kizz Daniel acknowledged the challenges he faces in refraining from alcohol consumption, stating, "No I can't… I can't record sober. I love my family, but it can be boring sometimes."