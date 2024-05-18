I'm the most expensive artist in terms of production - Scott Evans

Scott Evans

Ghanaian Gospel artiste Scott Evans asserts his dominance in production costs, claiming to surpass his peers.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, Evans emphasizes meticulous attention to detail in his productions, positioning himself as a standout figure.



Citing achievements and the intricacies of his work, Evans asserts his deserving recognition as the most financially intensive artiste in terms of production.



Collaborating with African-American music producer and audio engineer, Nektunez, Evans highlights the global scale of his production endeavors.

The commitment to quality extends to significant investments, including first-class flights for collaborations, exemplifying the high costs associated with his projects.



Despite challenges and scheduling constraints, Evans remains resolute in his pursuit of excellence, acknowledging the considerable expenses incurred throughout the production process.