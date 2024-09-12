Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

I’m the only Gospel artist whose marriage is still intact – Brother Sammy

Brother Sammy Cheat Brother Sammy

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Brother Sammy claims his marriage is the only intact one among gospel artists, contrasting with others like Ohemaa Mercy, who divorced after divine guidance.

Gospel musician Brother Sammy claims his marriage is the only intact one among gospel artists, contrasting with others like Ohemaa Mercy, who divorced after divine guidance. Sammy boasted of his thriving marriage, while Mercy cited God's direction for her divorce, which she believes strengthened her spiritual connection.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh