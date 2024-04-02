I'm thrilled for the recognition of my hard work - Banzy Banero on TGMA nomination

Banzy Banero

Budding Afrobeats sensation, Banzy Banero, has expressed delight over securing three nominations at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), interpreting the recognition as a validation of his relentless dedication.

In an exclusive interview on TV3, Banzy voiced his gratitude, citing his nominations as evidence that his tireless efforts are finally being acknowledged. He expressed humility, envisioning the moment his name is announced alongside mainstream giants like Sarkodie and Black Sherif.



When asked about his aspirations for the awards, Banzy humbly admitted his desire to clinch all three nominations, emphasizing their significance to him.



The artist, born Francis Nii Ayitiah, also shed light on the inspiration behind his chart-topping track, ‘Hosanna’. He revealed that previous setbacks fueled the creation of the hit song, which unexpectedly catapulted him into the limelight.

Reflecting on the success of ‘Hosanna’, Banzy conveyed his sense of impending fulfillment, buoyed by the positive reception to his music.



With nominations in categories including new artist of the year, Afrobeat song of the year, and most popular song of the year, Banzy Banero eagerly anticipates the Telecel Ghana Music Awards ceremony slated for June 1, 2024.