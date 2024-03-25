I met Chioma at a time I had nothing - Davido

Davido with Chioma

Nigerian music sensation, Davido, recently shared insights into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland, revealing that they met during a time when financial stability wasn't part of the picture.

In a candid reflection on his early days, Davido highlighted the uniqueness of finding genuine love before fame and fortune, countering the common narrative of struggling to navigate relationships amidst success.



"I have a friend," Davido shared, "anytime I am on the phone with my wife, he would say he has everything in the world, but a wife is what he is missing. I met my wife before I had money, but I was telling myself if I didn’t meet her before then and now I am single, and I meet a girl, it wouldn’t be the same. I would feel the lady is talking to me because I am Davido and I have money."



For Davido, the significance of meeting Chioma during that pivotal phase cannot be overstated, as it shields him from the skepticism of whether relationships are driven solely by wealth or status.



"My success is when I see people around who were there when I had nothing and they see me now, that’s the feeling, not like when you blow up and start hanging out with a new set of people," Davido emphasized. "You need to keep the people that were there with you since grinding."

Chioma also chimed in, disclosing that their paths first crossed during their school days, introduced through a mutual friend who was dating one of Davido’s acquaintances.



