I might just vote for cheddar; both NPP and NDC are the same – Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian actress and influencer, Efia Odo, voiced frustration with Ghana's major political parties, NPP and NDC, indicating potential support for Nana Kwame Bediako's New Force party.

Her sentiment mirrors a broader disillusionment among Ghanaians towards traditional political choices, citing concerns over governance and policy similarities between NPP and NDC.

Efia Odo's stance reflects a growing trend among young Ghanaians seeking genuine change and alternatives to the political establishment.



