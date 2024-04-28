Comedian Waris

Comedian Waris asserts his stance on joining a “Dumsor Must Stop vigil” contingent upon payment.

With growing calls for Ghanaian celebrities to rally against the ongoing power outages, Comedian Waris makes his position clear during an interview on United Television in Accra.



He firmly states his willingness to participate in such demonstrations only if compensated, citing a perception of financial backing from influential sources behind such events in Ghana.



Waris views his involvement in such protests as a business partnership rather than an act of public service aimed at fostering accountability.

Emphasizing the importance of financial consideration, he underscores the necessity of compensation for his participation, particularly when collaborating with organizers like Ola Michael.



