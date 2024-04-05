I never knew I could make money online - Hammer

Hammer

Veteran Ghanaian music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, commonly known as Hammer, has revealed his prior unawareness of monetizing his works on digital music platforms.

Hammer shared that rapper Joey B urged him to publish his works online, prompting him to delve into the digital realm after receiving comprehensive guidance on its potential for profit.



In an interview with Capital FM, Hammer recounted Joey B's encouragement, stating, “Do you know who made me get on digital platforms? It was Joey B."



Initially hesitant, Hammer continued focusing on his bread-selling venture until Ghanaian singer Worlarsi took the initiative to distribute his music on various digital platforms.

Reflecting on his initial reluctance, Hammer admitted, “I didn’t mind then. I was selling bread and that’s what I was eating."



Despite his success in the bread business, Hammer eventually recognized the opportunity presented by digital music distribution, facilitated by Worlarsi's introduction to a distributor.



This revelation led to Hammer's presence on major digital music platforms, marking a significant shift in his approach to monetizing his creative works.