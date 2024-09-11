Entertainment

I now sell clothes – Gospel icon Kofi Sarpong announces [Video]

ACP Kofi Sarpong

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanaweekend

On September 8, 2024, Ghanaian gospel musician ACP Kofi Sarpong launched his new fashion line, KOFSARP Collections, at a new store in Kokomlemle, Accra. Excited about this new venture, Sarpong, who is also a police officer and musician, joins other Ghanaian celebrities in the fashion industry.



Source: Ghanaweekend