I now sell clothes – Gospel icon Kofi Sarpong announces [Video]

ACP Kofi Sarpong

Source: Ghanaweekend

On September 8, 2024, Ghanaian gospel musician ACP Kofi Sarpong launched his new fashion line, KOFSARP Collections, at a new store in Kokomlemle, Accra. Excited about this new venture, Sarpong, who is also a police officer and musician, joins other Ghanaian celebrities in the fashion industry.





