I once washed my boyfriend’s father's underpants - Aba Dope reflects on life regrets

Aba Dope

Aba Dope recently opened up about one of her profound regrets in life during an interview with Berla Mundi.

The socialite and entrepreneur recounted how, in her eagerness to win over her boyfriend's family, she ended up doing various demeaning chores, including washing his father's undergarments.



She admitted to going above and beyond to prove her worth to her boyfriend's family, undertaking tasks like cooking, cleaning, grinding pepper, and even washing his father's boxer shorts. Despite these efforts, her boyfriend eventually left her for another woman after moving abroad.



Reflecting on this experience, Aba Dope expressed her frustration, especially considering the sacrifices she had made for him, including supporting him financially through school.

Explaining her actions, Aba Dope mentioned cultural expectations, stating that where she comes from, proving oneself to a partner's family is essential for being taken seriously in a relationship.



Despite the breakup, she revealed that she and her ex-boyfriend are now on good terms, with him having apologized for how things ended between them.